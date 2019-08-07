Monaco have expressed an interest in signing Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri and are ready to submit a formal offer before the transfer deadline.

The Switzerland international moved to Anfield from Stoke City in 2018 and enjoyed a strong first season with the Reds, helping the team lift a sixth European Cup in Madrid back in May.

The 27-year-old contributed six goals and three assists in 26 Premier League matches as Liverpool narrowly missed out on the title, while competing for a starting spot against the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Despite his status as a key superstar within Jurgen Klopp’s ranks, Blick reports that Liverpool are prepared to sell Shaqiri for €36 million as Monaco prepare to table a four-year contract offer.

The Swiss publication states that the Euro giants are willing to pay the mercurial attacker €6 million per year and the Reds are open to his departure as long as their valuation is met.

Monaco won Ligue 1 in 2017 and also managed to reach the Champions League semi-finals that year, boasting a squad full of fantastic young players such as Kylian Mbappe and Bernardo Silva.

The French outfit lost all their best players that summer and have not yet fully recovered, but they are expected to challenge at the top end of the Ligue 1 table in the upcoming season.

Shaqiri certainly has the quality and experience at the highest level to help Leonardo Jardim’s side return to a place among Europe’s elite, but it seems highly unlikely that he will want to leave Anfield at this stage of his career.

The Switzerland international still has four years to run on his existing contract with Liverpool and he will surely fancy his chances of playing an even more important role for Klopp’s side in the 2019-20 season.

That being said, if Monaco stump up the necessary cash before Thursday’s 5 pm deadline this particular deal could still go through, which means Liverpool supporters could have an anxious wait on their hands over the next 24 hours.