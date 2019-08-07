Man United are willing to pay £81m release clause to sign Lukaku replacement.

As the news broke earlier about Romelu Lukaku closing in on a move to Inter Milan it became inevitable that links would start to appear for possible replacements. According to reports Inaki Williams could be the man to fill the Belgian’s shoes.

According to a report in The Sun, Man United are open to paying the £81m release clause for the Athletic Bilbao star.

It’s worth noting that there doesn’t appear to be any sign of a deal being imminent and the transfer window does close tomorrow evening, however the Spaniard could be the perfect addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Williams is noted for his unbelievable pace and can play anywhere across the front three, which would allow him to interchange with the likes of Rashford, Martial and Lingard.

It started to look like Lukaku was hindering Utd’s play last year where his poor touch would slow down counter attacks and he wasn’t quick enough to fit into the team’s style. He was quick once he got going but Williams possesses rapid acceleration and could be a perfect fit.

He’s grown from an inconsistent winger to a more prolific forward as demonstrated last season as he reached double figures in La Liga for the first time.

It may be too late to complete a deal in this window but he could be an exciting addition to the Man United team if he moved.