Man Utd are reportedly set to receive a final offer for Romelu Lukaku from Inter, with his agent flying to London on Wednesday.

The Belgian international is coming off the back of a poor season in which he managed to score just 15 goals in 45 appearances, while question marks were raised over his role moving forward with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly preferring more pace and directness in attack.

Speculation has been rife over his future this summer, with the Express noting that Man Utd have placed an €83m valuation on the 26-year-old and have refused thus far to accept anything less.

With just over 24 hours to go until the deadline passes for English clubs to make signings, there could be a rush to fill a void at Old Trafford, as there are developments expected in Inter’s pursuit of Lukaku in the coming hours.

According to respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Lukaku’s agent is travelling to London on Wednesday to understand how much Inter are ready to offer in what could be their final bid for Lukaku, while the Nerazzurri will make a proposal if the Red Devils are willing to listen.

The suggestion from Calciomercato is that Inter will offer around €75m including bonuses to finally try and prise Lukaku away from Man Utd, and although that still falls short of the touted asking price mentioned above, there could be reason for Solskjaer to accept and get rid at this point.

As reported by HLN, the former Everton and Chelsea striker has spent the last two days training at Anderlecht’s base, despite being expected to return to Carrington on Tuesday.

That in turn has been interpreted as a clear message from Lukaku that he is trying to force an exit, and so rather than keep a player with that mindset at the club, Solskjaer will surely prefer to cut him now perhaps even before the deadline in order to try and bring in a replacement.

With Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James fighting for spots in the final third coupled with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard, United aren’t short of numbers. However, Di Marzio specifically mentions Fernando Llorente as a target in the report above, and the Spanish stalwart could offer experience and a different dynamic in the final third when needed.