Man Utd have reportedly opted against pursuing Tottenham ace Christian Eriksen ahead of the transfer deadline as he would prefer to join Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old enjoyed another stellar season last year, as he has now bagged 66 goals and 86 assists in 277 appearances for Spurs.

Having proven his ability to deliver consistently at the highest level, he would be a top addition to any side, and doubts have emerged over his future in north London due to the fact that his current contract is set to expire next summer.

However, as reported by Sky Sports, a move to Man Utd now seems unlikely as although the Red Devils were being tipped to try and prise him away from their Premier League rivals before Thursday’s transfer deadline, it’s now claimed that they have dropped their interest altogether as Eriksen is understood to be prioritising a move to Real Madrid.

That could be interpreted as a huge boost for Zinedine Zidane in itself that Eriksen is an option to bolster his squad this summer, but ultimately the suggestion from Spain has been that had the Danish international moved to Old Trafford, that would free up Paul Pogba to make the switch to the La Liga giants, as noted by AS.

That report even went as far as to say that Eriksen had agreed personal terms with Man Utd, but if that move fails to materialise now, then that would seemingly end hopes of Pogba moving to the Bernabeu and force Real Madrid to consider Eriksen instead.

AS claim that Donny van de Beek is also on Madrid’s radar, and so perhaps if their transfer funds won’t be all spent on Pogba, they could make a double swoop to add real technical quality and creativity in the final third with a double swoop.

Nevertheless, it’s specifically noted that Pogba was the priority and Zidane’s first choice, but the latest development could force them to reconsider their plans.