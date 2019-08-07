Neymar has made no secret of the fact he wants to return to Spain this summer. but unless PSG are willing to take a loss or someone stumps up a lot of money a move looks unlikely. According to reports they have an interesting offer to consider.

The Sun has reported that Real Madrid have offered to pay £110m and swap Luka Modric for the Brazilian, Sport has also reported on the story and the report seems to suggest that a deal could be close. The major sticking point seems to be that Neymar would prefer a return to Barcelona.

If PSG were to accept that offer it would suggest they are willing to accept a financial loss on the Brazilian superstar. The Independent reported that PSG paid £200m for Neymar in 2017, and its unlikely a 33 year old Luka Modric could be valued at £90m.

Modric did win the Ballon D’or in 2018 and is still a great player, but may not have many years left at the top level.

A Barcelona return looks unlikely when you consider Barca already have Messi, Suarez, Coutinho, Dembele and Griezmann in their squad. It’s likely they would need to sell players to raise funds and also make space in the squad.

Neymar has also missed a considerable amount of time through injury in recent years, so and prospective buyer may be concerned about his injury record when paying so much money for him.