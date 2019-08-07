Real Madrid are reportedly set to focus on signing Neymar if they fail to prise Paul Pogba away from Man Utd before Thursday.

Los Blancos have already been very active this summer, bringing in Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Rodrygo to strengthen Zinedine Zidane’s squad.

It was needed given their bitterly disappointing campaign last season, and so it appears as though the French tactician has added key new components to his side.

However, they may still be looking to make one more marquee signing, and ESPN report that if they fail to sign Pogba before the transfer deadline in England this week, they may well focus their attention on landing Neymar instead.

Speculation has been rife over the Brazilian superstar’s future this summer, with the report above noting that he has also been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona.

With that in mind, there could be some concern at the Nou Camp if Pogba remains at Old Trafford, as the last thing that they need is for competition from Real Madrid for their former star with ESPN suggesting that good relations between Paris Saint-Germain and Madrid could mean they make their move despite signing Hazard already to bolster their attack.

Time will tell if it gets to that stage, but with Sport noting that Barca may well have to sacrifice the likes of Ivan Rakitic and Philippe Coutinho to give them the financial flexibility to satisfy Neymar’s wage demands, it seems a highly complicated strategy with several pieces need to fall into place for a return to materialise.

In turn, that is where Madrid could swoop in and hijack their move, as if they have the spending power to go after Pogba, then it’s arguably safe to assume that they have the necessary funds to go for Neymar instead.

With the transfer window remaining open for most of Europe’s major leagues for a little while longer, there is still time for big deals to go through and one of those could involve Neymar.