Arsenal are reportedly set for talks with Juventus on Wednesday in order to try and find an agreement for defender Daniele Rugani.

The Gunners are certainly in need of bolstering their options at the back after struggling with such a porous backline last season.

Unai Emery saw his side concede 51 goals in 38 Premier League games, giving them the second worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings.

William Saliba was signed from Saint Etienne, but he has returned to France on a season-long loan deal as part of that agreement, and so while he may be considered a long-term solution, he won’t be at Emery’s disposal this year to fix that problem.

In turn, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla reported on Tuesday that Arsenal had reached an agreement on personal terms with Rugani, and now it would be down to the two clubs to secure a deal.

The suggestion in the report above was that it would be a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy for €40m, but there was no hint that a deal had been agreed.

Now, Calciomercato report that there will be more talks between the two clubs on Wednesday with a view of finding an agreement on the formula of the deal.

It’s reiterated that Juventus are only willing to green light an exit if an obligation to buy is included should it not be a permanent switch this summer, and so developments are expected in the next 24 hours but Arsenal must seemingly be willing to satisfy that demand of an eventual outright purchase.

With the transfer deadline for English clubs fast approaching on Thursday evening, Arsenal don’t have a great deal of time to get their business done, and so especially given that their backline was a glaring weakness last season, Rugani could be fundamental addition.

Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos have already arrived this summer, and so this latest signing would strengthen the spine of Emery’s side further and potentially put them in a position to really challenge for a top four finish in the Premier League this season.