Tottenham have reportedly made a key breakthrough in what would be a sensational signing of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala this summer.

Speculation has been rife over the Argentine’s future this summer, with the Mirror noting that he has been heavily linked with a move to Man Utd.

While that deal appears to have collapsed, the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that Spurs have agreed a deal worth around €75m for the world-class star, although they have yet to reach an agreement on personal terms.

Sky Sport Italia suggest that the fee is around €70m, although there is a general consensus that the clubs have reached an agreement and so now it’s down to Dybala and Spurs.

That could be a major stumbling block still, as it’s worth noting that it had previously been suggested that Dybala’s demands were a major factor in why his move to Old Trafford failed to materialise, as noted by the Mirror above.

It could be a similar scenario for Mauricio Pochettino, as the Mail note that Dybala wants £300,000-a-week, and so that would make him the top earner at Tottenham, surpassing even Harry Kane.

It’s added that Spurs will have to offer at least £200,000-a-week to keep their hopes alive, but that is a huge drop off for Dybala, and so it’s perhaps questionable as to whether that is a realistic compromise for the two parties.

In truth, the entire situation surrounding personal terms with the 25-year-old is very complicated based on the report above, and so it comes as no real surprise that things didn’t work out for United.

Time will tell if Tottenham can overcome those hurdles to make what would be a potentially game-changing signing, as Dybala would add a different dynamic in the final third and real quality to help them build on last season and continue to compete for major honours moving forward.

Nevertheless, time is running out with the transfer deadline for English clubs on Thursday evening, and so Tottenham need to find a breakthrough with the player himself sooner rather than later, with the suggestion being that Juve are ready to green light an exit and will be left frustrated if Dybala snubs Spurs as well as Man Utd.