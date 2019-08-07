Manchester United have accepted a final offer from Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku, with an announcement now expected on deadline day.

The 26-year-old has been a target for the Nerazzurri since the end of last season and new San Siro boss Antonio Conte has publically admitted that he hopes to sign the striker before the window slams shut – as per ESPN.

Juventus have also expressed an interest in the Belgium international recently, but Inter have now won the race for his signature after successful negotiations with United this week.

According to Italian publication Open, Lukaku is set to sign a five-year contract with Inter after the Red Devils accepted an €83 million bid on Wednesday.

The report states that the final fee will be paid in instalments over the next two years and the mercurial superstar will earn €8 million per year at San Siro, with an official statement due tomorrow morning.

One of the year’s longest-running transfer sagas appears to have finally drawn to a close and United have successfully offloaded a player who clearly felt undervalued in Manchester.

Lukaku expressed a desire to play in Italy back in April and went on to finish the 2018-19 campaign in poor fashion as the Red Devils slumped to a sixth-place Premier League finish.

The Belgian moved to Old Trafford from Everton back in 2017 and has since managed to rack up 96 games for the club across all competitions, scoring 42 goals.

However, he only managed 12 in 32 Premier League outings last term, amid an alarming loss of form and fitness, leading to suggestions that he was no longer committed to the team’s cause.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to leave Lukaku out of all six of United’s pre-season games, claiming that he was not prepared to risk the forward due to a knock picked up in training.

The Atheltic reports that the relationship between player and manager has completely broken down, with Lukaku now ready to undertake a new challenge with Serie A giants Inter.