Menu

Transfer confirmed: Man City complete player swap plus £26m for Portuguese star

Manchester City
Posted by

Man City have beaten the transfer deadline to complete the signing of Portuguese international right-back Joao Cancelo from Juventus.

According to Sky Sports News, City have paid £26m and agreed to allow Danilo to join Juventus in the overall deal that sees Cancelo move to Manchester.

The Portuguese star is expected to challenge Kyle Walker for the starting right-back spot. Cancelo originally broke through as a right winger for Benfica before transitioning to right back. He excelled for Valencia and Inter Milan which led to a transfer to Juventus last summer.

READ MORE: Agreement reached: Man United star set to complete €80m transfer

It’s an interesting move for Pep Guardiola to make, Kyle Walker has long been thought of as a liability defensively and Cancelo is much stronger going forward than he is defensively.

Joao Cancelo in action for Juventus

Cancelo has signed for Man City

Obviously Guardiola will feel he can improve Cancelo defensively and his ability on the ball will provide an additional threat going forward.

You would expect the signing comes too soon for him to start this weekend, but it will be interesting to see who establishes themselves as first choice as the season goes on.

walker man city

Walker is quick but prone to defensive lapses

 

More Stories Danilo Joao Cancelo