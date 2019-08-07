Burnley have reportedly joined Norwich City and Brighton in the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater.

The 29-year old has been far from a regular since joining the Blues from Leicester City in 2017 for a transfer fee reported to be £35 million, according to BBC.

Drinkwater made 22 appearances under Antonio Conte in the 17/18 season but made only one appearance under Maurizio Sarri last season.

According to the Daily Mail, Burnley are interested in signing the 29-year-old. The Clarets aren’t the only club interested in signing Drinkwater though as Norwich and Brighton have also shown interest in him according to the Sun.

Chelsea’s midfield already has the likes of N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. With Mason Mount also set to fight for a key role this season, it’s fair to say that Drinkwater is set for a tough time to play an important part for Chelsea and his playing time this season could easily be equal to that of last year.

Going to Burnley could be really useful for the the former Leicester City midfielder though as he will likely receive a good amount of playing time under Sean Dyche. This could well be the move that might help Drinkwater return to the England squad, but time will tell if a deal is done before the deadline on Thursday.