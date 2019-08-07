It’s fair to say that Laurent Koscielny hasn’t covered himself in glory this summer as he has ended his stint with Arsenal in disappointing fashion.

The 33-year-old joined the Gunners in 2010 and went on to make over 350 appearances for the club as he established himself as a stalwart at the back.

SEE MORE: Talks today: Arsenal hope to secure crucial signing of €40m target but key condition must be met

However, he faced a backlash earlier this summer after refusing to travel with the squad on their pre-season tour, as confirmed by the club’s site at the time, as he angled for an exit from the Emirates ahead of the new season.

Eventually, he got his wish, as he was unveiled by Bordeaux on Tuesday, but surprisingly there was another dig at Arsenal in his announcement video as he took off a Gunners shirt before revealing the Bordeaux jersey underneath, as seen below.

Unsurprisingly, that sparked another angry reaction from some Arsenal fans on social media as that seemed unnecessary, especially given what has already gone on this summer.

In turn, Ian Wright made his feelings clear on the matter in his tweet below, as he slammed Koscielny for his actions during his push for an exit, as he has evidently been left disappointed and angered by the way in which the Frenchman has gone about it.

This hurts. The level of disrespect ?? You should be ashamed for the way you've left the club after 9 years! Got what you wanted and still trying to have a dig ?????? Hope it's worth it in the long run. https://t.co/7ShuTVss2u — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 6, 2019

Koscielny did address the Arsenal fans and his time in north London in a farewell post on Instagram as seen below, and there was certainly a mixed reaction from fans as while some were still thankful for his nine years at the club, others believe that the manner in which he left has perhaps tarnished his legacy.

Time will arguably heal the relationship between the two parties, but there is an argument that Koscielny deserves the scrutiny that he has faced in recent weeks, and many will agree with Wright’s assessment of the situation and feelings towards the former Arsenal defender.