Man United are said to have agree a £74M deal with Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku, as the player looks to finalise a move away from Old Trafford on deadline day.

The Belgian was spotted arriving in Italy this morning ahead of a potential move to Inter, and now, it seems like the Serie A outfit and United have agreed a deal for the former Chelsea and Everton forward.

According to the BBC, the Red Devils have agreed a deal that could reach a total of £74M with Inter for Lukaku, which comes after Conte’s side failed with a £54M move for the striker last month.

Given that Lukaku hasn’t exactly been in world class form for United since his arrival from Everton in the summer of 2017, it’s impressive to see that they’re set to bring in a similar fee to the £75M one they forked out for him in the first place (fee as per BBC).

The Belgian only managed 12 goals in 32 appearances for the Red Devils in the league last term, as he failed to help the club qualify for the Champions League.

Given that the transfer window for English clubs closes at 5pm this evening, United are going to have a race against time if they’re to bring in a replacement for Lukaku today, which doesn’t look likely if certain reports are to be believed.

The Metro have stated that the club are unlikely to bring in a replacement for the Belgian international ahead of today’s deadline, which comes despite the Sun linking them with a move for Spanish international Inaki Williams.

It’ll be interesting to see how Lukaku fairs at Inter Milan under manager Antonio Conte, who’ll be looking to turn his new side into a force to be reckoned with for the season ahead once this deal gets over the line.