Man Utd forward Romelu Lukaku has reportedly completed his medical ahead of securing a move to Inter on deadline day in England.

As noted by BBC Sport, an agreement has been reached between the two clubs on a £74m deal as the 26-year-old prepares to embark on a new challenge in Italy.

After scoring just 15 goals in 45 appearances for the Red Devils last season, it appears as though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is happy to allow the Belgian international to move on, with Antonio Conte set to hand him a key role for Inter this season.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Lukaku has now completed his medical with the Nerazzurri, and will sign his contract imminently as an announcement should soon follow.

It’s also reported that he will sign a five-year deal worth €9m-a-season, and so it seems just a matter of time before the formalities are all completed and Lukaku will be unveiled as an Inter player.

With just hours remaining before the deadline in England, it also seems unlikely that Man Utd will move to replace him, but ultimately Solskjaer does have a lot of quality and depth at his disposal already.

Much will depend on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial’s ability to deliver consistently, while the United boss will hope that Alexis Sanchez can come good and prove his worth to the side this year.

Further, summer signing Daniel James will be looking to impress, while the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard will offer alternative options in the final third.

Time will tell if Lukaku’s move to Italy is a successful one, but it sounds as though it won’t be long before we find out as he’s on the verge of linking up with Conte at Inter.