Arsenal have ended their pursuit of Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani, with the club now set to try and get a deal for David Luiz over the line ahead of today’s 5pm deadline.

According to the Sun, Arsenal were looking at bringing in Rugani on a two-year loan in a move that would see them have to pay £37M and sign him permanently at the end of this loan spell.

However, the report also notes that the Gunners couldn’t agree terms with Juve regarding a deal for the Italian, thus they have ended their pursuit of the player after realising that they weren’t going to get a move over the line for him.

Rugani would’ve been an excellent acquisition for the north London side, however given this report from the Sun, it doesn’t look as if the defender will be finalising a move to the Emirate any time soon.

The club have recently sold Frenchman Laurent Koscielny to Bordeaux, a deal that significantly weakened their options at the back.

And it doesn’t look like the club will be adding to their defensive options with the acquisition of Rugani today, however it’s not all bad news for Gunners fans.

As per David Ornstein, the club have agreed an £8M deal with Chelsea for Brazilian centre-back David Luiz, with the player set to sign a two-year deal with Emery’s side.

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign centre-back David Luiz for £8m. 32yo Brazil international will sign a 2yr contract. Deal for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney 5yrs, fee £25m. Medicals today ahead of putting pen to paper before 5pm deadline #AFC #CFC #CelticFc — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) August 8, 2019

Although it doesn’t look like Arsenal will be signing Rugani, it does look as if they’ll be bringing in Luiz, as the Gunners look to add their options at the back ahead of their season opener against Newcastle this weekend.