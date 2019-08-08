Arsenal have been offered another chance to seal a late swoop for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho by the player’s agent, however the Gunners are reportedly not interested in finalising a deal for the Brazilian.

Coutinho has been linked with a loan switch to the Emirates this summer as per L’Equipe, however given recent reports, it doesn’t seem like the midfielder will be sealing a move to north London ahead of today’s 5pm transfer deadline.

According to ever-reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Coutinho’s agent has offered his client’s services to the Gunners again, however Unai Emery’s side are not interested in sealing a move to the Emirates for the former Liverpool man.

Kieran Tierney and David Luiz to Arsenal, here we go! Philippe Coutinho has been offered by his agents again but #AFC are not interested now. ??? #transfers #CFC #Arsenal — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2019

Coutinho has had a rough time at Barca since his move from Liverpool in January 2018, with the Brazilian struggling to adapt to life back in La Liga.

The Brazilian international was massively out-of-form for the Blaugrana last term, as he bagged just seven combined goals and assists in the league, contributing partly to their successful La Liga campaign.

And now, it seems like the player’s agent is desperate to seal a move away from the Nou Camp for his client, however Arsenal are far from interested in bringing him back to England.

Given that the transfer window for foreign clubs closes on September 2nd, Coutinho still has time if he’s to seal a move away from Barca this summer.

However, it seems like the player will not be landing a move back to England with Arsenal if Romano’s words are anything to go off…