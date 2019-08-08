Chelsea fans exact outstanding petty revenge on David Luiz

Never underestimate the lengths football fans will go to if a player disrespects their club. According to reports, Chelsea fans have found a gloriously petty way to hit back at David Luiz for trying to force through a move to Arsenal.

The Mirror has reported that David Luiz’s Mayfair restaurant has been hit by a deluge of negative reviews from Chelsea fans following his antics while trying to force Frank Lampard to sell him.

The report suggests the Brazilian refused to turn up for training on Wednesday.

Most of the reviews are for one star but here is a selection of some of the comments left:

“I don’t know about the food but the owner is a fraud”

“Absolute rubbish, full of snakes”

And my personal favourite alludes to: “I saw people having getting photos taken with a big rat with curly hair”

It comes across pretty strongly that David Luiz has burned his bridges with the Chelsea support so he will be desperately hoping that he gets the move to Arsenal. If he does need to stay at Stamford Bridge then it’s hard to see him being part of the first team picture.

The 32 year old is vastly experienced in the Premier League and at international level, however it remains to be seen if he can be the answer to Arsenal’s defensive problems.

Given he’s prone to a defensive meltdown and often found out of position you have to feel he will add to Arsenal’s issues rather than solve them. In fact a potential defensive partnership with Shkodran Mustafi could have Gunners fans covering their eyes whenever a team attacks them.