Chelsea have confirmed that Danny Drinkwater has joined Burnley on loan until January as his struggles for regular football at Stamford Bridge looked set to continue.

The 29-year-old joined the Blues from Leicester City in 2017, but after making 22 appearances in his first campaign in west London, he was snubbed by Maurizio Sarri last year.

In fact, the combative midfielder made just one appearance which came in the Community Shield, before being left out thereafter by the Italian tactician.

With a change of manager, the England international would perhaps have hoped for a fresh start under Frank Lampard to prove his worth in a Chelsea shirt, but it looks as though the new Blues boss has other ideas.

As confirmed by the club on their official site, Drinkwater has joined Burnley on loan until January, giving him an opportunity to play a more prominent role for Sean Dyche’s side.

It’s arguably a move that suits all parties, as Burnley get a boost in their bid to avoid slipping into relegation trouble this season while Drinkwater will have a chance to play regularly and show his quality.

As for Chelsea, Lampard has a whole host of options at his disposal in midfield still despite the club’s transfer ban this summer, and so getting the misfit back in January with minutes under his belt and perhaps with his confidence coming back, he could give them a lift in the second half of the campaign.

Time will tell if Drinkwater is able to make the most of his stint at Turf Moor, as it could well determine whether or not he gets another chance at Chelsea moving forward.