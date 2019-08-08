Crystal Palace make huge announcement regarding Zaha’s future

In a way it’s pleasing to see a club put their foot down and refuse to be bullied into selling their best player. According to reports Wilfried Zaha will not be leaving Crystal Palace.

Sky Sports announced this afternoon that Crystal Palace’s summer transfer business is completed and Zaha will not be allowed to move in this window.

BREAKING: Crystal Palace have told Sky Sports News that their summer business is done and that Wilfried Zaha WILL NOT be leaving the club — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 8, 2019

This follows a report in The Express which claimed Zaha had handed in a transfer request in an effort to force through a move to Everton.

It’s a bold move from Palace but they clearly believe the player will work hard to get everyone back onside and continue to deliver excellent performances. There’s always the risk he could get injured or completely down tools leaving Palace being forced to accept a lesser transfer fee at a later date.

The Eagles’ fans are known for being passionate supporters so it will be interesting to see what kind of reception he gets during his next game.

At least Palace fans can draw a sigh of relief at keeping their star player for now. Nobody will be shocked if the speculation doesn’t re-appear when January comes around.