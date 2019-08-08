David Luiz shirt number confirmed as Arsenal announce sixth summer signing in touted £8m deal

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of David Luiz from Chelsea in a deal reportedly worth £8m to bolster their defensive options this season.

The Gunners were in need of defensive reinforcements after their backline was a glaring weakness last season, having conceded 51 goals in 38 Premier League games.

William Saliba was signed earlier this summer, but the youngster has returned to Saint Etienne on a season-long loan deal to gain further experience and improve his game.

While he’ll be a long-term solution, Arsenal have moved for a more immediate boost and have confirmed the signing of Luiz from rivals Chelsea, as seen in their tweet below.

Question marks can be raised over the Brazilian stalwart as he hasn’t always been the most reliable of defenders, but his experience and quality will be a boost for the Gunners, especially after seeing stalwart Laurent Koscielny leave earlier this week.

According to BBC Sport, the deal taking Luiz to the Emirates is worth £8m, and so it’s a decent move for all concerned with Frank Lampard perhaps expecting to drop him down the pecking order this year with the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma battling for places.

As confirmed by the club’s site, the 32-year-old will wear the No.23 shirt for the Gunners, and he’ll hope to make his debut this weekend with Arsenal opening the campaign with a trip to face Newcastle United on Sunday.

Luiz becomes the club’s sixth summer signing after the arrivals of Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli, Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe and Kieran Tierney.