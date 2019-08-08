Deal Agreed: Man United accept £25m offer from Premier League rivals

Man United have been poor in defence for a while despite having an abundance of defenders in the squad. Marcos Rojo has underwhelmed since signing but he now looks set to move.

According to The Sun, Everton have agreed a deal which will see the Argentine international move to Goodison Park for £25m.

They also report that Everton were keen to sign Kurt Zouma but have moved on to Rojo instead.

Although Everton may not seem like an obvious rival to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, it’s worth noting that Man United finished closer to Everton than they did to the Premier League Champions last year. Unless they show significant improvements this season then it wouldn’t be surprising to see them close in the table.

Rojo never truly impressed in Manchester and notably drew criticism from Jose Mourinho about being more focused on his hairstyle than preparing for games as reported in The Metro.

Everton will be hoping that the defender can stay fit as he has missed a lot of time through injury in recent seasons.

He’s played in 73 league games for Man United since he joined in 2014 and also has 59 international caps. He can play at centre-back or left-back so at least provides a versatile option for Everton this season, time will tell if he is good enough to improve them.