Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater is reportedly on the verge of joining Burnley on a season-long loan deal as his struggles at Stamford Bridge continue.

The 29-year-old joined the Blues in 2017 and made 22 appearances in his first campaign with the club after an impressive stint at Leicester City.

SEE MORE: Medical today: Arsenal target set to sign two-year deal with Gunners as club close in on £8M transfer swoop

However, he fell down the pecking order last season and made just one appearance in the Community Shield before being snubbed all year by Maurizio Sarri.

Naturally, the England international would have hoped that the arrival of Frank Lampard would have meant a fresh start for him to prove his worth in west London, but it appears as though he’ll be on the move before the transfer deadline on Thursday evening.

According to The Sun, the Chelsea misfit is closing in on an agreement to join Burnley on loan for the season, and despite his lack of playing time over the past 12 months, he was still a man in demand it seems with both Brighton and Norwich City also specifically mentioned in the report as being keen on him.

However, it would appear as though Burnley are set to win the race for his signature, and he’ll hope to impress on loan over the coming season, although it remains to be seen if that’s enough to get another shot at Chelsea, or ultimately it could simply be delaying an inevitable permanent exit.

Lampard isn’t short of options in midfield this season and so it’s easy to see why he would be set to ship Drinkwater out, with N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic all at his disposal as they look to preserve their top-four status in the Premier League while also challenging in the Champions League and domestic cups.