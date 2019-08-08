Spurs transfer target Giovani Lo Celso has reportedly arrived in London today ahead of his proposed move to the club from Spanish side Real Betis

The Guardian reported yesterday that the north London side had agreed a £55M (€60M) deal to sign Lo Celso from Betis ahead of Thursday’s deadline, and now, the move is just hours away from completion according to some sources.

As per journalist Fabrizio Romano, Lo Celso has arrived in London this morning ahead of his proposed move to Tottenham, with a deal for the Argentine expected to be completed in the next few hours.

Lo Celso has landed in London and he’ll become a new Tottenham player on next hours. ???? #THFC #Tottenham #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2019

Given that Spurs have only signed two players so far this summer, it seems essential for them to splash the cash at some point today in order to boost their squad up to a certain level.

And given this news from both the Guardian and Romano, it definitely looks like Pochettino’s side are going to get their chequebook out today, as they look to add their options in the middle of the park in the form of Lo Celso.

Lo Celso was very impressive for Betis last year, thus it’s easy to see why Spurs are willing to fork out £55M for him this summer.

The Argentine bagged 22 combined goals and assists in all competitions last year, as he helped the Spanish outfit reach the knockout rounds of the Europa League and the latter stages of the Copa Del Rey.

Lo Celso is an excellent goalscoring midfielder, and Spurs fans should be over the moon with this news as their side look to finalise a deal for one of La Liga’s most talented stars.