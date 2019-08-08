Romelu Lukaku has completed his move from Man Utd to Inter as fans of the latter got their first glimpse of him in the Nerazzurri colours.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 26-year-old is said to have secured a move to Italy in a deal worth up to £74m, as he leaves Old Trafford following a bitterly disappointing season.

SEE MORE: Deal Agreed: Man United accept £25m offer from Premier League rivals

Lukaku managed just 15 goals in 45 appearances for the Red Devils, and with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly preferring more pace and movement in attack, question marks were raised over Lukaku’s role for the United boss moving forward.

However, he’ll now face a new challenge as he will be tasked with leading the line for Antonio Conte, and as seen in the video below, he posted his first message to the Inter fans as he donned the club’s shirt.

Further, the Serie A club have now confirmed that the Belgian forward has put pen to paper on a five-year contract, as per their official site, with Lukaku stating: “Inter were the only club I wanted, because Inter is Not For Everyone. I’m here to bring the Nerazzurri back to the top.”

The Italian giants will hope that Lukaku coupled with their other new signings and the arrival of Conte this summer will be enough to try and topple Juventus in Serie A and end their dominance domestically.

Further, having qualified for the Champions League this season, Conte will be eager to make a positive impression and compete with the club moving in the right direction and backing him in the transfer market to add the pieces needed for him to stamp his mark on the squad.