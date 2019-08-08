Tottenham have completed the signing of Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham, with the fee reportedly said to be £25m plus bonuses.

Spurs are looking to build on their impressive season last year after securing yet another top-four finish in the Premier League while enjoying a run to the Champions League final.

SEE MORE: Tottenham dealt transfer blow in pursuit of €70m superstar signing on deadline day

However, Mauricio Pochettino and his players will want to kick on and start competing for major trophies on a consistent basis moving forward, and so reinforcements were key this summer to help them achieve their objectives.

As noted by BBC Sport, they splashed out a club record fee of €60m to sign Tanguy Ndombele earlier this summer to bolster their midfield, and now it appears as though they’ve added another quality talent to act as a long-term figure on the left flank.

As confirmed in the club’s tweet below, they’ve announced the signing of Sessegnon from Fulham, while BBC Sport reporter David Ornstein has noted that the deal is potentially worth up to £30m including add-ons, as seen in his tweet below.

Further, the 19-year-old has penned a contract that will keep him with Spurs until 2025, while he will wear the No.19 shirt this season, as confirmed on the club’s site.

Sessegnon has impressed for Fulham, but after the Cottagers suffered an immediate relegation back down to the Championship last season, they were always going to struggle to keep their top players.

Unfortunately for them, Sessegnon has now moved on, while Spurs will hope that they’ve added another top talent that Pochettino can help develop and take his game to the next level, as we’ve seen him do so with the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli at Tottenham in recent years.