€16m potential Zaha replacement on standby to fly to London today

The Wilfried Zaha story has rumbled on all summer and Crystal Palace fans will find out today if their star player will be staying until January at least. If he does go, it sounds like they have a replacement ready to go.

According to Sky via Getfootballnewsgermany, RB Leipzig would be happy to let Jean Kevin Augustin go if they can get back the €16m they paid for him. They go on to say the Frenchman is on standby to fly to London as a potential replacement for Zaha.

There is still so actual sign of a deal being agreed for Zaha to leave. The Telegraph reported last night that Everton were going to come back with a better offer today after the Ivory Coast star handed in a transfer request but there’s still no reports of any fee being agreed.

Augustin could be seen as a direct replacement in a positional sense, but he hasn’t shown enough to be considered as good as Zaha at this point in his career.

He’s scored 12 goals in 42 Bundesliga games and possesses tremendous pace but isn’t as good at dribbling as Zaha.

The Sun had previously linked the winger with a move to Arsenal or a return to Man United but the move to Everton does look the most likely at this point.

As the window draws to a close it looks less and less likely that Zaha will leave, but at least Palace fans can take some comfort that the club has a plan to replace him.