Ex-Man Utd star set to triple wages after sealing exit on deadline day

When such a huge transfer fee is involved it’s often forgotten how much a team will need to pay in wages as well as a transfer fee. According to reports, Romelu Lukaku has received a substantial pay rise.

The Sun has reported that Inter Milan have completed the signing of Romelu Lukaku for a fee of £76.5m from Man Utd. They also suggest that the Belgian has signed a £300k a week contract for five years.

His new deal sees Lukaku triple his wages and he will earn £78m in wages if he stays the full five years, which will end up being more than the actual transfer fee.

It became clear over the past few days that Lukaku was trying to force his way out of Manchester but a move looked less likely as the Premier League window got closer to closing.

Antonio Conte has been desperate to add a striker to his squad this summer so he should be delighted to get the Belgian superstar on board.

Conte’s teams have usually featured a target man who can act as a battering ram and Lukaku will certainly be able to provide that. He does have a poor first touch and often relies on his physicality so it will be interesting to see if he can adapt to the more tactical and technical Serie A.

With the window drawing to a close it now looks highly unlikely that Man United will be able to sign a replacement for him.