Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Sadio Mane could potentially be involved in their Premier League clash with Norwich City on Friday night.

The Merseyside giants get their campaign underway in the league opener at Anfield, looking to pick up from where they left off last season and mount another title challenge.

Naturally, they’ll hope to go one better and pip rivals Manchester City to the trophy this time round, and so it’s imperative that they make a positive start and make a statement that they will be in the race again.

In order to have the best possible chance of doing so though, Klopp will want his entire squad available moving forward, and speaking to the media on Friday, the German tactician has suggested that Mane could yet play a part against Norwich despite returning to pre-season late due to his involvement in the AFCON with doubts over whether or not he would be well-rested and fit enough.

“Yes. He had only two weeks off, so he didn’t lose a lot and that’s the good news,” he is quoted as saying by the club’s site. “He looks fit. Yes, he is an option.

“Yes, he [was] now with the team for the first time and looks absolutely OK, in good spirits and looking forward to it.

“So, yes, he’s an option but we will see.”

That will be music to the ears of Liverpool fans after the 27-year-old bagged 26 goals and five assists in 50 appearances last season, further establishing himself as a pivotal figure in the club’s pursuit of major honours.

Having lifted the Champions League last season, Liverpool will want to defend their European crown and launch a genuine bid to win domestic honours too.

Having Mane fully fit and ready to play an important part in that from the start of the season rather than his lack of fitness potentially disrupting the early stages of his campaign will be a major boost for them.