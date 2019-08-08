Man United have re-opened negotiations with Juventus regarding Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic, as the club look to seal a late swoop for the experienced forward.

United look set to get rid of forward Romelu Lukaku on deadline day, with the BBC reporting that the club have agreed a £74M deal with Inter Milan for the Belgian international.

And now, it seems like United are in talks to bring in a replacement for the former Chelsea and Everton man in the form of Juve striker Mario Mandzukic.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have re-opened negotiations with the Old Lady regarding a deal for Mandzukic.

However, Romano also notes that this is deal is unlikely, with Juve themselves considering this potential move as a ‘very difficult’ deal to get done.

Man United have re-opened talks with Juventus for Mario Mandzukic some hours ago; but NO agreement has been reached and it’s considered by Juventus a “very difficult deal”. Poor chances at the moment. ? #MUFC #ManUnited #transfers #deadlineday — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2019

Mandzukic is a very experienced player, and it’d be good for United to get him board, even if it’s only for a year or two, as a potential replacement for Lukaku.

The Croatian international has won league titles with both Bayern and Juventus, wth the player also helping the German giants win the Champions League back in 2013, with the 33-year-old even scoring in the final against Borussia Dortmund.

United are facing a race against time to get a deal for Mandzukic over the line seeing as the transfer deadline for English clubs closes at 5pm this evening.

And given Romano’s words, United fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up regarding a deal for Mandzukic today.