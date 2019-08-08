It came as a surprise to many fans when Chris Smalling signed a new contract last year. He’s clearly not good enough to play for an elite club and was much maligned along with Phil Jones. Less than a year after signing that new deal, it appears that Man united are willing to sell him.

According to The Mirror, United are not willing to let their former captain leave on loan but would be open to selling him for around £30m. The report also indicates they would be open to permanently selling Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo today.

The BBC reported that Smalling’s new contract runs until 2022 so it was a big commitment for The Red Devils to give him such a lengthy contract.

Smalling does have good games but has shown too many times that he can’t be trusted on the ball and tries to get too physical which leads to red cards, mistakes and free kicks in dangerous areas.

The arrival of Harry Maguire has pushed Smalling further down the pecking order and it now looks like he has no future at Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen if any team is willing to stump up the cash for him. As of now, no deal looks imminent.