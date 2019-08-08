Man Utd are reportedly still attempting to find a deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, although time is now certainly running out.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign last year as he bagged 32 goals and 18 assists in 51 appearances for the Portuguese giants, and so it’s no surprise that level of form would have attracted interest from elsewhere.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seen his midfield weakened this summer after the departure of Ander Herrera on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract, and so perhaps the likes of Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira will be given a chance of playing a bigger role.

However, according to The Mirror, it’s suggested that the Red Devils still haven’t quite given up hope of signing Fernandes despite being linked with the creative star all summer, with Sporting said to be demanding €70m for their prized asset.

It’s difficult to see United finding a breakthrough in negotiations at this late stage, but ultimately based on the report above it sounds as though they will continue to try deep into the final hours of the transfer window as Fernandes would undoubtedly be an excellent addition to the squad.

Not only would the Portugal international take off some of the burden on Paul Pogba’s shoulders to be a creative spark from midfield, but his technical quality and threat in the final third could complement the pace and movement of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial well, and so it’s understandable why United are reportedly still keen.

However, with the report from the Mirror noting that Tottenham failed with an attempt and have switched their focus elsewhere, there are major question marks over whether or not Man Utd will have any joy in the final hours of the window.