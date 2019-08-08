Medical completed: Spurs edge closer to £55m transfer

After the disappointment of signing nobody this time last season, Spurs fans look set to be treated to some actual signings this year. According to reports another one looks very close to completion.

According to L’Equipe, Giovani Lo Celso has passed his medical at Spurs so you would expect the transfer to be completed shortly. The news follows a report by The Sun which stated Spurs had agreed a fee of £55m with Real Betis to bring the Argentine international to London.

The news will also come as a blow to PSG who deemed him not to be good enough and transferred him to Real Betis last summer. Given the failure of Leandro Paredes since his move to Paris, Lo Celso looks to be exactly the type of player the Parisians are crying out for.

The Argentine looks to be an obvious successor to Christian Eriksen and should be a great signing for Mauricio Pochettino. He will provide creativity to the midfield alongside a goal scoring threat after 9 league goals last season.

He looked one of the few positives in a horrible Copa America for Argentina this summer and should fit in perfectly at Spurs.