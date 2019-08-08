Spurs are said to have agreed a £30M player-plus-cash deal for Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon, as the club look to close in on a deadline day move for the youngster.

According to Sky Sports on Twitter, Mauricio Pochettino’s side have agreed a deal that could see them paying up to £30M for Sessegnon’s signature, with Josh Onomah also set to move to Fulham as part of this deal.

Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham. We understand the fee to be an initial £25m, rising to £30m with Josh Onomah moving the other way. Follow #DeadlineDay LIVE here ? — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 8, 2019

Given this recent news, it seems like the north London side are closing in on a very last-minute transfer swoop, as there’s less than 12 hours left in this summer’s window.

Sessegnon is one of the brightest young talents in England at the moment, thus this deal from Spurs will seem like a bargain should the player reach his full potential in the future.

The 19-year-old is currently plying his trade in the Championship with Fulham after the Whites were relegated from the Premier League last year.

However, it seems like the winger is set to seal a move back to England’s top flight today following his news regarding Spurs agreeing a deal for his signature.

Journalist Gary Jacob has also noted that Sessegnon is now going to undergo a medical with the north London side this morning ahead of his move.

Sessegnon to have medical at Tottenham this morning as they chase four completing deals – Atal, Dybala and all Celso. — Gary Jacob (@garyjacob) August 8, 2019

Sessegnon burst onto the scene with Fulham in the 2017/18 season, as the forward bagged 15 goals and six assists in 46 games for the west London club, as he played a crucial role in their promotion to the Premier League.

And now, it looks like the teenager is going to get the chance to prove himself as the top level again this season should his proposed move to Spurs be finalised ahead of the 5pm deadline.