Arsenal are closing in a move for Chelsea and Brazil defender David Luiz, with the player set to have a medical with the club ahead of today’s transfer deadline.

According to very reliable journalist David Ornstein, the Gunners have agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign the Brazilian international for a bargain £8M fee, with the player to undergo a medical with the north London side later ahead of a move.

Ornstein also notes that Luiz will pen a two-year deal with Unai Emery’s side today, as the club look to seal a very sensible last-minute transfer.

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign centre-back David Luiz for £8m. 32yo Brazil international will sign a 2yr contract. Deal for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney 5yrs, fee £25m. Medicals today ahead of putting pen to paper before 5pm deadline #AFC #CFC #CelticFc — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) August 8, 2019

Luiz has been a consistent performer for the Blues during his time at Stamford Bridge, with the player showing that he’s capable of competing against the very best attackers the Premier League has to offer during his stint with the west London club.

Arsenal’s defence is already the weakest area of their squad, with their backline getting even weaker recently after they sold Laurent Koscielny to Bordeaux earlier this week.

However now, it seems like the Gunners are going to bolster their options at the back by bringing in Luiz in a deal that seems like a very smart one for the Gunners to be going through with.

Given that Luiz is 32, handing him a two-year deal means the club have to option to get rid of him before he seriously starts to decline, and seeing as they’re only paying £8M for the Brazilian, Emery and Co really can’t go wrong with this one.

It’ll be interesting to see how Luiz fairs during his time with Arsenal, and whether the Brazilian is able to help turn the club’s fortunes around during his time in north London.