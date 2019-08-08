Ozil’s MLS transfer could depend on bizarre business request

Mesut Ozil is undoubtedly an outstanding talent, but his languid style and occasional lack of work ethic have led to him being much maligned by the Arsenal support. Arsenal’s attempts to offload him to DC United could depend on a bizarre (and i want to say unprecendented) request.

According to The Athletic via The Mirror, Ozil would be open to making the move to MLS but only if he could open a coffee shop at DC United’s home ground, Audi Field. The German owns his own coffee company with three branches in London and it looks like he wants to expand to the U.S.A.

You have to feel that Ozil would also want to make the move for footballing reasons too, but it’s easy to see MLS being a good destination for him. DC United will be looking for a replacement for Wayne Rooney and will likely be able to afford the German’s wages.

The Mirror article states that Ozil is on £350k a week at Arsenal, so it’s obvious why Arsenal would want to get him off the wage bill. It’s also likely that he won’t even be first choice for Arsenal this season.

Ozil has been a key player for Arsenal in recent years but has only seen success in the F.A cup. he’s played in 231 games in all competitions, scoring 43 goals.

It does seem like his time in London is coming to an end, Arsenal fans may hope that a coffee shop premises becomes available soon to allow him to move on.