Real Madrid are reportedly formulating a swap deal to potentially prise Neymar away from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Brazilian superstar has been prolific for the French giants since his move from Barcelona in 2017, scoring 51 goals in 58 games.

SEE MORE: PSG receive offer of £110m plus Ballon D’or winner for Neymar

However, he has been blighted by injury setbacks and disappointment in the Champions League despite sweeping up domestically, and that has perhaps raised question marks over his future in the French capital.

It had been reported that Real Madrid could launch a bid consisting of €120m plus Luka Modric to try and prise him away from the Ligue 1 champions, as noted by Sport.

While on paper that seems like an excellent offer, PSG have already signed Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye and Pablo Sarabia this summer to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s midfield, and so perhaps it doesn’t suit their needs moving forward in the more immediate future.

In turn, it has now been reported by Goal Italy that Real Madrid could look to include Gareth Bale in a player exchange move and he’s a player that could convince PSG to reach an agreement.

Time will tell if such a deal materialises and how much money will be involved, but with the report also specifically noting Barcelona as an interested party, the Catalan giants could be set to miss out on a reunion with Neymar if negotiations go well between Madrid and PSG.

Bale’s future has been in doubt this summer after being snubbed by Zinedine Zidane towards the end of last season, while his troubles with injuries and form have limited his influence in recent times. Nevertheless, the 30-year-old remains a big name and a huge talent, one that could fit Tuchel’s plans in Paris.

With that in mind, offloading Bale and bringing in Neymar sounds like a brilliant move for Los Blancos, while Goal add that talks are ongoing between the two clubs and the Brazilian forward is set to be given the green light to move as his relationship with the club has soured.