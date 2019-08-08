Roma forward Schick rejects Newcastle offer after Magpies make late transfer proposal, star prefers Dortmund switch

Roma forward Patrick Schick has turned down a move to Newcastle recently, with the player preferring a move to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Schick sealed a move to the Italian side from Sampdoria for a fee of €42M (£38M) as per Goal, and now, it looks like the Czech international wants out of the Italian giants.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Schick has rejected an offer to move to the Premier League from Newcastle, with the 23-year-old turning down a loan switch to the Magpies just a day before the English transfer deadline.

The report also notes that Schick is keen on a move to German giants Dortmund, a club that the Magpies probably can’t compete with financially.

Although Newcastle have recently brought in Joelinton from Hoffenheim, the club could definitely do with more options in attack given the players they’ve let go this summer.

Steve Bruce’s side have already sold Ayoze Perez to Leciester earlier this window, with the club also opting not to bring Salamon Rondon back from West Brom following his impressive loan spell with the club last season.

Should the Magpies fail to bolster their attacking options ahead of today’s 5pm transfer deadline, the club will surely struggle to avoid relegation next season, especially seeing as they no longer have brilliant manager Rafa Benitez at the helm.

And after this, it seems like the club are going to have to forget their pursuit of Schick, who seems to prefer a move to Germany over one to England.