Still no way out for Neymar as Real Madrid would prefer to sign a different PSG star

Neymar has done all he can to try and force a move away from France this summer, but it looks like a lack of interest and an exorbitant transfer fee will see him stay in Paris. According to reports, Real Madrid would actually rather sign Kylian Mbappe.

According to The Daily Mail via The Mirror, Zinedine Zidane has no interest in signing the Brazilian superstar and would rather Real focused their efforts in signing Mbappe next summer.

This follows a different story in The Express which stated Real Madrid had made an offer for Neymar, but Barcelona had issued a plea to Neymar to reject their biggest rivals.

A return to Barcelona seems logical but it seems highly unlikely they would be able to find the money to pay PSG’s asking price.

Additionally Barca currently have Luis Suarez, Antonie Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Coutinho and of course Lionel Messi in their squad. Surely the would have to sell at least one of those to raise funds and make space for their former star to return.

PSG start their league campaign this weekend but it looks unlikely that Neymar will feature.

If Real Madrid do have the choice between Mbappe and Neymar then the Frenchman would be the much better signing. He’s younger, less injury prone and has proven to be a better player in France over the past couple of seasons.

It may come down to PSG being willing to accept a financial loss on Neymar to allow him to leave.