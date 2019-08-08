Talks held: Newcastle Utd eyeing return of Andy Carroll to bolster attacking options

Andy Carroll could reportedly be on his way back to Newcastle Utd ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline for English clubs.

The 30-year-old came through the youth ranks at St James’ Park before making his breakthrough at senior level in 2006.

He went on to score 33 goals in 91 games for the Magpies before moving on to Liverpool in 2010, but after an underwhelming spell at Anfield he joined West Ham United, only to see his career blighted by injuries.

After his contract expired with the Hammers, Carroll is available on a free transfer this summer, and as per Sky Sports presenter Jim White’s tweet below, it’s been reported that he’s in talks over a second spell with Newcastle.

Time will tell whether or not an agreement is reached between the two parties to give a return the green light, but Steve Bruce is evidently still looking to strengthen his squad before the 5pm deadline and has set his sights on Carroll to offer depth this season.

It comes after Newcastle splashed out £40m on Joelinton earlier this summer, as per BBC Sport, and so while the 22-year-old will undoubtedly be tasked with leading the charge for the Tyneside giants this season, if Carroll can stay fit and steer clear of injuries, he could be a useful option to have in the squad to offer a different dynamic up top.