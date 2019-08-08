Tottenham have reportedly seen their efforts to sign Paulo Dybala come up short, with Juventus deciding not to sell the Argentine forward.

The 25-year-old has established himself as a key figure for the Turin giants since joining from Palermo in 2015, scoring 78 goals in 182 games while winning a whole host of trophies.

Admittedly, his form did drop last year after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, which is perhaps why speculation has been rife over his future this summer.

According to Goal.com, Tottenham were said to have reached a €70m agreement with Juve over the signing of Dybala, with personal terms to be agreed with just hours remaining before the transfer deadline for clubs in England on Thursday.

It would have been a stunning signing for Spurs and Mauricio Pochettino to continue to add top-class quality to the squad, having already confirmed the arrival of Tanguy Ndombele earlier this summer.

However, unfortunately for them, it sounds as though the Dybala deal has now collapsed, as the ever-reliable BBC Sport reporter David Ornstein has taken to Twitter to claim that the move is now off after the reigning Serie A champions decided against selling their star man, as seen below.

Ultimately, it has to be considered a sensible decision from Juventus and coach Maurizio Sarri, as they are surely better off keeping such a quality player and finding a way to help him co-exist with Ronaldo.

As for Tottenham though, it’s a major blow for them on deadline day as it remains to be seen if they still have enough time to consider an alternative option to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Pochettino will be hoping for more arrivals as they look to build on last season’s impressive top-four finish in the Premier League and the run to the Champions League final.

