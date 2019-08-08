Man Utd are on the verge of seeing Romelu Lukaku leave for Inter, and that could force Ole Gunnar Solskjaer into a move to fill that void.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Belgian international is said to be closing in on a move to Italy in a deal worth up to £74m after a disappointing season last year.

Solskjaer could move to find a replacement with the transfer deadline for English clubs fast approaching on Thursday evening, with Tuttosport noting that Mario Mandzukic is on their radar but Juventus are said to be demanding €15m for the Croatian stalwart.

It would seemingly be a sensible short-term solution given the experience and quality that the 33-year-old possesses, as he could offer a different dynamic in attack compared to the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial with their pace and movement.

The Juve stalwart offers a physical presence and an aerial threat to name just two of his key qualities, and that in turn could make him a stop-gap solution to replace Lukaku.

However, it has now been suggested that a move to Old Trafford is unlikely to materialise for two key reasons, and those are his age and his wage demands which are said to be considered too high for a depth player, as noted by Tuttomercatoweb.

In turn, it’s now reported that Man Utd are set to pull out of their pursuit of Mandzukic, although it remains to be seen if that means they will focus their attention elsewhere or settle for what they currently have available to Solskjaer to start the new campaign.

With Alexis Sanchez still hoping to bounce back and prove his worth coupled with the summer arrival of Daniel James, United do have options and depth to compete on multiple fronts this year.

Nevertheless, losing Lukaku, albeit he only scored 15 goals in 45 games last season, will be a blow to limit their options, and it doesn’t sound as though Mandzukic will arrive to replace him.