Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly on the verge of leaving the club to join Inter, and Gary Neville has hit out at him ahead of his exit.

As noted by BBC Sport, an agreement is said to have been reached between United and Inter on a deal potentially worth up to £74m for the Belgian international.

After scoring just 15 goals in 45 appearances last season, coupled with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showing a preference for more pace and directness in attack last year, doubts were raised over Lukaku’s role in the side moving forward.

In turn, it appears as though he is now set to leave Old Trafford to lead Antonio Conte’s side instead, leaving the likes Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez to step up and fill that void unless the Red Devils make a signing of their own before the deadline.

As seen in the tweet below though, it’s fair to say that Neville wasn’t entirely impressed with Lukaku during his time at Man Utd, as he has criticised his problems with fitness and weight as well as his professionalism in not being in prime condition throughout his stint with the club.

Whether or not the two points are linked is unclear though, as perhaps Neville was alluding another issue he felt towards Lukaku which contributed to the club’s struggles last season.

Time will tell whether or not it’s a good move from a United perspective or if they will miss his presence and goals up front, but Neville evidently expects more from any player pulling on the Man Utd shirt and feels as though it may well be better off for all concerned that Lukaku is moving on.