Video: Ivan Rakitic bags superb half-volley to hand Barcelona 2-1 win vs Napoli in pre-season friendly

Barcelona managed to beat Napoli 2-1 earlier this morning, with Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic bagged a superb half-volley to win the game for the Blaugrana.

With the scores tied at 1-1 thanks to a strike from Sergio Busquets that was cancelled out by an own goal by Samuel Umtit, Rakitic stepped up in the 78th minute to win the game for Ernesto Valverde’s side.

After a shot was blocked by the Napoli defence, the ball fell into the path of Rakitic, who rifled home a superb half-volley into the bottom right-hand corner, as he bagged the eventual winner in what was Barca’s penultimate friendly of pre-season.

Pick that one out!