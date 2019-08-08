Video: Man Utd fan BURNS shirt as he fumes with Ed Woodward, later regrets decision

Football is an emotional business, especially for Man Utd fans given what is going on off the pitch regarding the club under the current ownership.

The Red Devils have splashed out this summer on the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire, but after selling Romelu Lukaku on deadline day, they failed to bring in a replacement.

SEE MORE: Ex-Man Utd star set to triple wages after sealing exit on deadline day

That hasn’t gone down well with some fans who have slammed the ownership for not addressing the issue for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who will now potentially be left short in a key area this season.

As seen in the tweet below, one Man Utd fan in particular has been left distraught by the current situation as confidence is short among many supporters over their ability to compete this year.

It went as far as him posting a video burning his jersey, although to his credit, he later apologised for it as ultimately he still loves the club and there are probably better ways to express his frustration and anger at certain individuals.

Time will tell how Man Utd fare this season, as fans will hope that they surprise them and at the very least break back into the top four in the Premier League this year.

Okay lads…maybe I shouldn't have burnt the club shirt..no disrespect meant ?…I'm just so sad because we are gonna be worse than last season????? — GloryBoy® (@OttisSnr) August 8, 2019

Meanwhile, it appears as though some organisations are making light of the situation, with Pizza Hut having a dig at Man Utd in their tweet below.

It’s not the first time that they’ve had a pop, as seen in the other tweet when Jose Mourinho was sacked last December, and so for Solskjaer and his players, it will be about silencing the detractors and critics on the pitch and giving their fans something to cheer about moving forward.

Hi @ManUtd does Ed still want this table booked under 'big name signing' or shall we cancel that one as well? — Pizza Hut Restaurants (@pizzahutuk) August 8, 2019