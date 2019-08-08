Video: Romelu Lukaku arrives in Italy as Man United forward looks to seal £76M Inter Milan transfer

Man United forward Romelu Lukaku has been seen arriving in Italy, as the Belgian looks to complete his move from the Red Devils to Serie A outfit Inter Milan.

According to CalcioMercato, Inter have agreed a deal worth €83m (£76M) for Lukaku, with the forward now set to pen a five-year deal with Antonio Conte’s side as a result.

Romelu Lukaku has just arrived in Milano! More than 200 Inter fans here to wait him at 2am. @SkySport ???? pic.twitter.com/Iapb9c0Ioy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2019

And it seems like the Belgian international is edging ever close to completing this move, as he was spotted arriving in Milan earlier this morning as he looks to finalise a move that’ll see him swap Old Trafford for the San Siro.