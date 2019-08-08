Menu

Video: Romelu Lukaku arrives in Italy as Man United forward looks to seal £76M Inter Milan transfer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United forward Romelu Lukaku has been seen arriving in Italy, as the Belgian looks to complete his move from the Red Devils to Serie A outfit Inter Milan.

According to CalcioMercato, Inter have agreed a deal worth €83m (£76M) for Lukaku, with the forward now set to pen a five-year deal with Antonio Conte’s side as a result.

And it seems like the Belgian international is edging ever close to completing this move, as he was spotted arriving in Milan earlier this morning as he looks to finalise a move that’ll see him swap Old Trafford for the San Siro.

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Romelu Lukaku