Wilfried Zaha skips training amidst talk of being offered £200k a week to move

It’s still surprising how footballers can refuse to turn up for work and that somehow helps them find a new club, surely such unprofessional behaviour would put clubs off? According to reports, Wilfried Zaha has missed training today as talk of a transfer intensifies.

The Sun has reported that Zaha has handed in a transfer request and hasn’t turned up for training today. They also suggest that Everton are prepared to offer him £200k a week in a bid to tempt him to Goodison Park.

If Everton could sign Zaha it would be a massive statement of intent for the season going forward. They could play a forward line featuring Zaha, Richarlison and Sigurdsson which could be enough to allow them to challenge for the Champions League places.

The Sun article goes on to suggest that Everton have also identified PSV forward Steven Bergwijn as a possible alternative if they can’t agree a deal to bring Zaha to the club.

It’s clear that Everton are determined to sign the Palace star but there still isn’t an agreement in place as the window draws to a close later on.

Zaha enjoyed his best goal scoring season last year with 10 league goals as he started to look more consistent. He would undoubtedly improve Everton but time is running out for them to agree a deal.