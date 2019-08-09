La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly set to fight for the signature of PSG star Neymar who is said to be valued at £273 million.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for a world record transfer fee of €222 million as noted by Barcelona’s official website. The Brazilian has since made 58 appearances for the Parisians, scoring 51 goals and providing 29 assists.

According to L’Equipe, PSG now value the Brazilian at €300 million (£273 million) and are not willing to sell him at any price less than that.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both interested and are set to make an attempt to sign him before the transfer window closes. MARCA and SPORT have both linked Neymar to a move to Real Madrid with the latter claiming that Los Blancos are willing to offer €120 million and Luka Modric in exchange for the Brazilian.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are still trying to bring back Neymar who scored 105 goals and provided 76 assists during his stint at Camp Nou.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have spent a lot this summer and there’s no doubt that they have the financial muscle to sign Neymar.

However, the La Liga rivals will surely have to offload some players if they are to sign the Brazilian in order to balance their books. There’s still a few weeks left before the transfer window closes so it will be interesting to see whether Real or Barca can sign Neymar.