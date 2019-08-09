Although the transfer deadline has now passed for English clubs, Arsenal could reportedly still offload Shkodran Mustafi and Mohamed Elneny this summer.

The Gunners have enjoyed a productive transfer window in which William Saliba, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney, Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli have bolstered Unai Emery’s squad.

SEE MORE: Arsenal could pocket up to £35m after ace completes deadline-day exit to balance £130m spending spree

In turn, there could now be exits after the new arrivals will have pushed certain individuals down the pecking order, with the Express reporting that Mustafi and Elneny are the two main players linked with a departure before the deadlines around Europe.

According to Teamtalk, Elneny is said to be closing in on a move to join Galatasaray, while the Sun have reported that Arsenal haven’t received any bids for Mustafi but still hope to axe him.

With Luiz now set to play a key role in the heart of the backline, perhaps alongside Sokratis, it means Mustafi could see his role reduced further as he has been under-fire from Arsenal fans for some time given his tendency to make costly errors.

Further, Rob Holding is continuing his recovery from injury while Calum Chambers and Konstantinos Mavropanos are options. The former is also linked with a possible exit by the Express, but there has been no mention of a European club showing interest in recent weeks.

With that in mind, it seems to make sense to move Mustafi on if a suitable offer arrives, while Elneny will seemingly be surplus to requirements in a midfield packed with quality and depth as he struggled with a lack of playing time last year prior to the arrival of Ceballos.

Time will tell if Arsenal are able to offload the pair as they wait for suitable bids to be made, but it seems as though they are now in a position to trim the squad having added reinforcements ahead of the new campaign.