Real Madrid reportedly have a deal in place for Ajax star Donny van de Beek, but their interest in Neymar could ultimately see the move fail to go through.

The Spanish giants have already been busy this summer with the signings of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Rodrygo to bolster Zinedine Zidane’s squad.

It comes after a bitterly disappointing campaign which they ended trophyless, and so changes were needed to the squad albeit Zidane was perhaps expecting more.

Time will tell if Real Madrid can complete more business with the transfer window still open for Spanish sides, and it appears as though they have a major signing in mind.

According to AS, it’s claimed that an agreement is in place for the €50m signing of Van de Beek from Ajax, and he is simply waiting for the green light to move to the Bernabeu as a plan B option following the failure to prise Paul Pogba away from Man Utd.

However, he’s still not the priority as it’s suggested that if Madrid are able to secure a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar, then that move would take on more importance for the club than signing Van De Beek.

Ultimately, it sounds like a difficult situation for the Dutch international as there doesn’t appear to be too much urgency and faith shown by Madrid to make him a priority target to sign as soon as possible.

Whether or not that puts him off remains to be seen, but time will tell if Neymar is a realistic signing in the coming weeks, or if Zidane is forced to look elsewhere to add further reinforcements to a squad hoping to compete for major honours again this year.

With Hazard and Jovic bolstering their attacking options, coupled with the likes of Isco, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale still at the club, it’s also difficult to see how Neymar arrives without exits first.