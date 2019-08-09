Former Liverpool star turns down Rangers in favour of Champions League football

It seems like whenever one of Steven Gerrard’s former teammates becomes available they will be linked to Rangers. It did look like Martin Skrtel was set to join Rangers this summer but he’s opted to sign for Atalanta.

Last month The Scotsman had reported that Skrtel had been telling friends that he was close to making the move to Glasgow.

This has proven to be untrue as Atalanta tweeted earlier on to confirm they had signed the Slovakian international.

Atalanta were sensational last season as they managed to secure a fourth place finish and Champions League football for this season. It appears the prospect of playing in a better league and Europe’s elite competition proved to be a bigger draw than teaming up with Steven Gerrard in Glasgow.

A move to Rangers would have been a strange one anyway as they are well stocked in central defence and don’t really need him.

The Slovakian was a key player at Anfield for years as he captained the club on a few occasions and went on to make 320 appearances for Liverpool.

He will turn 35 later in the year so this may be his last chance to play for a good club in a big league.

Atalanta will gain direct entry into the Champions League group stages this season despite finishing 4th in the league.